Aviators get their banner

VANDALIA — The Butler High School boys bowling team was formally honored for winning the school’s first state championship during a pep rally on Monday.

With the entire student body looking on, the team walked onto the floor of the Butler Student Activities Center carrying a large championship banner – the first of any team in over 100 years of Butler athletics.

Also honored was Drew Sacks who became the first bowler in OHSAA history to win back-to-back individual state titles.

Butler Township Trustee President Ken Betz presented a proclamation on behalf of the Trustees.

“All Aviators and the Vandalia-Butler community are very proud of the team, the coaches, the staff, and the administrators that make these accomplishments possible,” said Betz. “The team will forever be remembered in Butler Aviator history for this achievement.”

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer declared Tuesday, March 19 as Drew Sacks and 2019 Vandalia-Butler Aviator Boys Bowling Team Day in the city while encouraging citizens to congratulate Sacks and other members of the team: Ben French, Ian Jacobs, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, Zach Luttrell, Will Yeary, Kyle Seelbaugh and coaches Steve Sacks, Jeff Rezabek, Mark Seelbaug.

“The athletes wearing the Aviator uniform bring pride and joy to the people of Vandalia through their actions, their efforts, and their respect for sportsmanship,” said Setzer.

Phil Plummer, the Ohio State Representative for the 40th district, also presented a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary closed the rally by reminding students of their potential.

“The greatness is in the room,” he said. “The question is who is next? Who is next?

The Butler bowling team was honored at a pep rally on Monday where the team’s state championshp and Drew Sacks’ back to back individual championships were honored. Representatives from the City of Vandalia, Butler Township, and the Ohio House of Representatives were on hand to present the team with proclamations heralding their achievements. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Pep-Rally.jpeg The Butler bowling team was honored at a pep rally on Monday where the team’s state championshp and Drew Sacks’ back to back individual championships were honored. Representatives from the City of Vandalia, Butler Township, and the Ohio House of Representatives were on hand to present the team with proclamations heralding their achievements. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Pep rally marks championships

