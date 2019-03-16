City, Premier partner at Vandalia Rec Center

The Vandalia Recreation Center and Premier Health held a ribbon cutting last week to mark the beginning of a new service being offered at the center. Premier Health will be providing free consultations with athletic trainers three days a week to help assess injuries and recommend exercises to improve athletic performance. Pictured left to right are Teresa Leeper, Gary Blake, Premier VP, Service Integration, Mayor Arlene Setzer, City Manager Jon Crusey and athletic trainer Mallon Pittman.

