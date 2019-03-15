Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

February 28

Police stopped a truck with a dump trailer for multiple licensing violations. The operator was required to have a Class A CDL license and did not. He was also cited for fictitious plates. The owner of the vehicle arranged for an owner’s request tow.

Police responded to an address on Helke Road on the report of a possible sex offense in which his daughter reported that a juvenile male grabbed her butt from behind. She was able to ID one of the juveniles by first and last name, but a second juvenile only by first name. The investigation continues.

A temporary warrant was issued for Oscar Garcia after a domestic violence incident on Timberlake Dr.

March 1

While on patrol with the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition, an officer stopped a black BMW for failure to display a front license plate. During the stop, a small amount of marijuana and a scale were found on the subject’s person. A sheriff’s deputy issued the driver a warning.

While assigned to the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition, Trent Messer was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle following a stop for a display of plates violation. He was taken to the county jail.

During an argument following a break up, a female hit a male and keyed his truck. The male did not wish to make a report or pursue charges.

A resident reported a possible sex offense involving her teen-aged daughter that occurred in 2017 and 2018 over multiple occasions and multiple suspects. The are currently no known suspects. The investigation continues.

March 2

Deontay D. Roberson was arrested for burglary, assault, trespassing, and obstructing justice after an incident on Continental Court. He was taken to the county jail.

An adult female attempted to push a cart of merchandise past the point of sale at Kroger’s. When the clerk attempted to stop the suspect, a struggle ensued. The suspect fled and left the merchandise behind. The investigation continues.

Officers were dispatched to Longhorn’s on Miller Lane on the report of a large group that had become unruly. When the manager threatened to call police, the group left without paying its bill. The investigation continues.

March 3

Police were dispatched to Grosbeck St. on the report of a missing teenager. The teen’s probation officer was notified and she was placed into LEADS/NCIC as missing. The investigation continues.

A vehicle was towed from Pool Avenue with plates that expired in December 2018. The vehicle had been tagged and marked a week prior.

A resident on Westhafer Road stated a wallet containing two credit cards, a debit card, gift cards, and her car keys was stolen from her residence. She gave police names of people who had been at the residence. The investigation continues.

Alizabeth Jackson was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Middletown on a charge of contempt of court. Middletown police advised police to make her aware of the warrant and arrangements to take care of it. She was released at the scene.

March 4

A vehicle was stopped on Northwoods Blvd. for a traffic violation. The driver, Barbie Fish, was found to be driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.

March 5

Don Burke was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear. He was transported to the county jail.

Donetta White was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear on a theft charge. She was taken to the county jail.

A resident reported her juvenile granddaughter got out of the car in Huber Heights and has failed to return home. She was entered into LEADS/NCIC as missing/runaway.

March 6

An employee of Great Lakes Laundry Sales on Helke Road reported an unknown person entered the business and broke into the change machine and stole an undetermined amount of money. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop for dim headlights and fictitious plates, a passenger, Alexus Baker, was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation on an original charge of theft. She was taken to the county jail.

March 7

Nicholas O. Bell was arrested for violating a protection order and cited for criminal mischief after the victim heard a noise and looked outside and saw the subject of the order near her car. Bell was detained at his employer by Kettering police and a Vandalia officer transported him to the county jail.

An officer was dispatched to a parking lot on E. National Road on the report of an assault. The victim reported a known suspect who had given her a ride slapped her during an argument. The investigation continues.

A suspect entered the McDonalds on National Road and attempted to get soda from a machine in the l0bby without paying. When confronted, he began throwing things inside the restaurant and grabbed the employee who confronted him. He left and employees were able to get the vehicle registration. The investigation continues.

A 14-year old juvenile female was reported as a runaway and entered into LEADS/NCIC as such.

March 8

An officer was dispatched to Scene 75 on the report of the theft of a temporary license plate from a vehicle. The investigation continues.

