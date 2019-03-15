Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

March 5

Days Inn, theft, Suspect stole money from the victim using her cell phone money app. When the suspect was apprehended, he was in possession of a loaded firearm.

March 6

Walmart, drug possession, Male subject was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and transported to the county jail.

March 7

Walmart, theft, Suspect stole vacuum cleaners from Walmart last week and got away. He returned to get more today and was apprehended.

Walmart, theft, Female suspect exited store without paying for merchandise.

March 8

Frederick Pike @ Peters Pike, failure to comply/fleeing or eluding, Suspect was stopped for speeding. Suspect had marijuana in vehicle. Suspect fled from the officer after making contact. Investigation pending.

Walmart, theft, Female suspected exited the store without paying for merchandise.

March 9

Walmart, receiving stolen property, Located an occupied entered stolen vehicle out of Columbus in the parking lot of 3465 York Commons Blvd. Several individuals were detained. Due to circumstances that arose out of the investigation all subjects were released pending further investigation. Vehicle towed by Busy Bee to be held for Columbus PD.

Walmart, theft, Suspect bagged several items from the meat department, which she concealed in Walmart bags and left the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

Persons charged or arrested

Christopher P. Yaeger, 41, possessing drug abuse instrument, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs (2)

Alan D. Howard, 54, theft, warrant arrest for theft, drug possession

Arlette M. Huffman, 53, warrant for nonsupport of dependents, theft

Tesse R. Phillips, 33, theft

Brandon L. Webster, 27, driving under suspension

Sherry A. Maston-Henry, 53, theft

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

