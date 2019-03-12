Butler Township gets gife of CO Detectors

BUTLER TWP. — The Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union (previously named Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union) is once again donating carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments in the communities they serve. A total of 430 detectors will go out to several fire departments, including 30 being distributed to the Butler Township Fire Department.

This is the fourth consecutive year the credit union has donated the carbon monoxide detectors. Over the years, a total of 1,560 detectors have been donated as part of the credit union’s initiative to give back to the community through funds from their holiday skip-a-pay program. For each skip-a-pay fee received from their members during December and January, the credit union donates a carbon monoxide detector to the local fire departments to give out to their residents in need.

The credit union will deliver the carbon monoxide detectors to the fire departments of Dayton, Bellbrook, Brookville, Butler Township, Fairborn, Harrison Township, Trotwood and Tipp City. The donation over the years totals over $21,000.

“We are excited to offer the detectors again this year,” said Shannon O’Neill, the Marketing Manager for Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union. “We hope this program continues to grow and we can help more and more fire departments help protect their residents in need.”

Butler Township residents who need a CO detector should call the fire department at 890-2491 or stop by Fire Station 88 on Little York Road. The detectors will be distributed on a first come, first served basis according to Fire Chief Dan Alig.

Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union was previously named Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union until October 2018. The credit union serves anyone that lives, works, worships, or attends school in Montgomery, Greene and Miami County. The credit union serves firefighters and the people they protect. It is a 64 million dollar credit union with about 5,300 members. Their main branch is located in downtown Dayton, with convenient access through their shared branching locations. The credit union provides a full range of financial products and services, but prides themselves on personal service and improving the financial lives of their members. They have been in business since 1935.

Detectors free to township residents

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

