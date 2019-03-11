Animal Resource Center seeks pet adopters

VANDALIA — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is asking the community for help to find homes for adoptable pets. Due to a large number of calls for stray dogs last weekend, the shelter’s kennels are again reaching full capacity. Staff at the Animal Resource Center is working with area rescues and other organizations to find suitable housing for the available pets.

The Animal Resource Center’s goal is to get as many pets out of the shelter and into homes. The center’s Interim Director Robert Gruhl is hoping the community can help.

“Because of the busy weekend we had, we have a pressing need to get animals out of the Animal Resource Center,” Gruhl said. “Our goal is always to keep their stay in the shelter as short as possible, but because we have a limited number of kennels, the need to free up space is urgent.”

Dog adoptions from the Animal Resource Center cost $20, which includes spay or neuter, microchipping, initial vaccinations, and the first-year license fee. The Animal Resource Center is also planning an adoption event for Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details of that event will be released at a later date.

“The more animals we can get into loving homes, the better,” Gruhl said. “If you or someone you know is looking for a new pet, now is a great time to visit the Animal Resource Center and give one of these animals a new home and a new family.”

The Animal Resource Center is located at 6790 Webster Street in Dayton. Hours of operation for adoptions are: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Available pets and other information on the Animal Resource Center can be found at www.mcanimals.org.

