Bair celebrates 100th birthday

Members of the Vandalia Senior Center joined member Alice Bair in celebrating her 100th birthday on Monday afternoon. Bair is the first of thee centurion birthdays that will be celebrated at the Senior Center over the next month. Happy birthday Alice, and many more!

