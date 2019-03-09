Medical Office students place in BPA

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest. The Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference (SLC) is scheduled for March 14 and 15, in Columbus, Ohio.

The BPA SLC is the most anticipated event of the Ohio BPA year. The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs. Competitive events enable students to:

Demonstrate career-based competencies

Broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes

Expand leadership and human relations skills

Demonstrate a competitive spirit

Receive recognition

Earn industry certification

Competition begins at the regional level. Students prepare for and compete in one or more of 60 events in five career pathways Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, and Marketing & Communication. Top regional qualifiers advance to State, and finally, those deemed the best of the best advance to the National Leadership Conference. Competition includes both individual and team events.

The following students from the MVCTC the Medical Office Management program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

Starr Dudas (Vandalia-Butler) placed First in the Basic Office Systems & Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Naliyah Washington (Wayne) placed Third in the Basic Office Systems & Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Shelly Brumbaugh (Franklin Monroe) placed First in the ICD-First0-CM Diagnostic Coding-Pilot contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Natasha Napier (Tri-Village) placed First in the Legal Office Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Crystal Blake (Wayne) placed Second in the Legal Office Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Maegann Hackworth (Arcanum) placed First in the Medical Office Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Reva Lewis (Miamisburg) placed Second in the Medical Office Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Chloe Holicki (Miami East) placed Third in the Medical Office Procedures contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Harmonie Thomas (Northmont) placed Sixth in the Basic Office Systems & Procedures contest

Lillian Pietrzak (New Lebanon) placed Fourth in the Integrated Office Applications contest

Dakota Mabry (Preble-Shawnee) placed Sixth in the Interview Skills contest

Alayah Brigham (Trotwood) placed Fourth in the Medical Office Procedures contest

Kaylah Jones (Wayne) placed Fifth in the Medical Office Procedures contest

Victoria Meyers (Tri-Village) placed Sixth in the Medical Office Procedures contest

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education (CTE) programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Medical Office Management program is designed to give students practical experience on how the administrative section of a medical office works. From private practices to large hospitals, a competent office administrator ensures that patient information is accurate, billing is correct, records are maintained, and appointments are scheduled and maintained to maximize the efficiency of the office.

The MVCTC Medical Office Management students run a simulated medical office to experience scheduling appointments on the computer, maintaining patient records, and corresponding with insurers, patients, and other medical facilities. Medical terminology is integrated into all activities and it is suggested that students take Anatomy and Physiology to provide a solid background for any medical position. In addition to hands-on administrative projects, students also have the opportunity to earn CPR certification.

Students who complete the MVCTC Medical Office Management program can perform general administrative office functions or specialize as transcriptionists, billing specialists, coding specialists, insurance processors or records managers. Medical Office Management students have the opportunity to earn a scholarship to further their education at Sinclair Community College.

MVCTC Medical Office Management Juniors – left to right Victoria Meyers (Tri-Village), Kaylah Jones (Wayne), Starr Dudas (Vandalia-Butler), and Naliyah Washington (Wayne). Not pictured – Reva Lewis (Miamisburg) and Alayah Brigham (Trotwood). https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Med-Office-BPA-Regionals-Juniors.jpeg MVCTC Medical Office Management Juniors – left to right Victoria Meyers (Tri-Village), Kaylah Jones (Wayne), Starr Dudas (Vandalia-Butler), and Naliyah Washington (Wayne). Not pictured – Reva Lewis (Miamisburg) and Alayah Brigham (Trotwood). Contributed photo MVCTC Medical Office Management Seniors – left to right Dakota Mabry (Preble-Shawnee), Natasha Napier (Tri-Village), and Harmonie Thomas (Northmont). https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Med-office-BPA-Regionals.jpeg MVCTC Medical Office Management Seniors – left to right Dakota Mabry (Preble-Shawnee), Natasha Napier (Tri-Village), and Harmonie Thomas (Northmont). Contributed photo

Staff report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.