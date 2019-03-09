Branscomb named Student of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Health and Consumer Science department is proud to recognize Kylah Branscomb (Vandalia Butler) as a student of the month for January. Branscomp is a senior student within the Allied Health Technologies Program.

Kylah works diligently to achieve her goals and is willing to assist any other students in the lab to achieve their goals. She is a true leader through her everyday choices and work ethic.

MVCTC would like to thank Marion’s Pizza for their support and sponsorship of the Health and Consumer Sciences student of the month program.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

