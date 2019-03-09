Sister Cities visits Lions Club

VANDALIA — Dave Starline, who is President of Vandalia Sister Cities, spoke at the February 28 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club. The organization was started in 1956 by President Eisenhower to promote better understanding and relations between “regular” people of different Countries.

The Vandalia group was formed in 1976 when Walter Lakin was Mayor. Vandalia’s Sister Cities are Lichtenfels Germany and Prestwick Scotland, which is also mated with Lichtenfels. Starline noted that except for languages, they are not different from us.

A group from Vandalia will be going to Lichtenfels in 2021. Eleven people from Lichtenfels will visit Vandalia in June of this year. Funding support is from donations and profits from the annual Oktoberfest. Anyone interested in joining or getting more information should call Dave Starline at (937) 898-6462.