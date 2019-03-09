HSVB to host Sons, Daughters of Revolution

VANDALIA — The Historical Society of Vandalia Butler invites our members and their families and friends and our community guests to our first Community Program of 2019. The program is scheduled for Monday, March 25, at 6:30PM at the Vandalia Branch Library Community Room, 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia.

Mr. Steve Kaplan will present a program on Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR.) Steve is the President of the local SAR Richard Montgomery Chapter, named after the same person Montgomery County is named for. The Chapter recruitment area is Dayton and the Miami Valley including Montgomery, Miami, Shelby and Darke counties.

The SAR and DAR are made up of individuals who have ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. Steve will talk a little history, what the groups do as community service projects and how people can see if they are eligible to join these groups. Steve will be in his colonial uniform and will point out a few interesting facts about colonial life during the American Revolution. There is no admission charged for this program. For more information contact the Society Program Chair, Jean Harman, at (937) 280-4239 or visit our website: www.historicalsocietyvandalia-butler.org.