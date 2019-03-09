Vandalia native participates in Navy Week

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jeffrey Scott Williams, from Vandalia, Ohio, assigned to USS Constitution, shows the public line-handling at the Gulfquest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, during the Mobile Alabama Navy Week. Mobile is one of the select cities to host a 2019 Navy Week, a week dedicated to raising U.S. Navy awareness through local outreach, community service and exhibitions.

