Chickens to be considered by Vandalia Council

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council is considering amending the city’s code to allow residents to raise chickens. That conversation began during Monday’s study session after residents on Old Springfield Road had requested their property be rezoned from residential to agricultural so they could raise chickens.

Raising chickens is permitted on property zone agricultural.

While council was reluctant to rezone the property for this purpose, they did acknowledge the growing trend of people raising chickens and appeared to want to accommodate the applicant – with conditions.

What those conditions are will be discussed over the next couple of months and will be considered by the Planning Commission before coming back before council. Items expected to be discussed include minimum lot sizes, the number of chickens allowed per lot size, property setbacks, and more. The first discussion will occur Monday during a special study session beginning at 6 p.m.

City Manager Jon Crusey said the earliest the issue could take effect is June or July.

During its business meeting, council approved its annual $15,000 donation to the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler for maintenance projects and the city’s annual membership.

Other action included approving a replat of nearly 38 acres on Old Webster Street which creates one lot out of four separate parcels at the site of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s shooting range; approving a conditional use at the corner of Wyse Road and Homestretch Road for “truck and heavy equipment sales” and “Warehouse” business; and approved a HVAC preventive maintenance agreement with Mechanical Systems of Dayton at a 2-year cost of $30,540.

The council has scheduled a special meeting on Monday, March 11 in the Municipal Building large conference room beginning at 6 p.m. The work session will consider the city’s air show agreement with the Vectren Dayton Air Show, the boards and commissions recognition, chickens in residential areas, and flooding issues on Adeline Ave.

Council’s next regular meeting will be held Monday, March 18. A study session will be held at 6 p.m. with the business meeting following at 7 p.m.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

