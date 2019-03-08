January at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — Here’s some activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center to combat the cold:

Top Chef – Vandalia

Come show off your skills in the kitchen! You will be provided with a variety of basic ingredients along with any additional ingredients you bring yourself. There will be a time limit and you will have to make your best dessert or appetizer. After you complete your dish, there will be judges to choose the best, based on taste and appearance. The winner will receive a prize and a certificate of Top Chef –Vandalia. Wednesday, March 27th: Green Machine! (Use green colored foods to create your dish!)

Krav Maga Survival Academy

Dayton Krav Maga is a personal protection and combative consulting firm, specializing in Israeli survival training. We provide the courses to help give you a fighting chance to survive. Attending this 4-week series will provide you with practical and realistic survival training for all ages. Come join us and see first-hand why Dayton Krav Maga is your best chance for survival in a very dangerous world. Fridays, March 8 through March 29 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

VRC Homeschool Takeover

Attention homeschool parents and students! Come to this monthly VRC event to obtain your recreational needs. Enjoy a day filled with swimming, climbing, gymnasium play and Luther’s Jungle. The next takeover is set for Friday, March 22 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New! Private Swim Lessons

This program is for anyone who wishes to have one-on-one lessons specific to their needs and schedules. All levels welcome. Half hour lessons will be taught by certified Water Safety Instructors. Lessons will be scheduled individually based on arranged meeting time with the instructor and availability of pool space. Lessons will be paid one at a time at the front desk, and you will receive a laminated pass to give to the instructor on the pool deck. Lessons will not be scheduled during Learn to Swim Programming due to instructor availability. Scheduling will be arranged by contacting Angie Brooks at abrooks@vandaliaohio.org or 415-2348. All ages are welcome. Classes are $15 per lesson for residents/VRC members, $17 for non-residents.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

