Senior Center art on display

VANDALIA — Enjoy artwork from award-winning artists from the Senior Citizens Center of Vandalia. The show is on display through April 12 in the lobby of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James E. Bohanan Memorial Drive, Vandalia and open to the public Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artists exhibiting their work include Tom Kinarney, Cheryl Moody, Linda Lock, Ed Rapp, and Carole Schafer.

These artists offer a varied selection of colored pencil, pen & ink, graphite, watercolor, pastel & mixed media works. A number of the pictures are for sale, and some of those proceeds will be donated to charities.

Artwork by members of the Vandalia Senior Center will be on display at the Vandalia Municipal Building through April 12. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Art1.jpg Artwork by members of the Vandalia Senior Center will be on display at the Vandalia Municipal Building through April 12. Contributed photo Artwork by members of the Vandalia Senior Center will be on display at the Vandalia Municipal Building through April 12. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Art2.jpg Artwork by members of the Vandalia Senior Center will be on display at the Vandalia Municipal Building through April 12. Contributed photo