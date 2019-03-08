Aviators end season at State

COLUMBUS — After advancing two wrestlers to the second day of competition at the 82nd Annual OHSAA State Wrestling Individual Tournament the Butler Aviators found their path to be tough going in the consolation bracket. After Josh Suddeth and Logan Hoskins won their first consolation match, Friday’s competition proved to be too much for the Aviators to overcome.

Wrestling at 113 pounds, Suddeth lost his first match to Oregon Clay’s Jacob Moon in a 12-0 major decision. He bounced back in the first round of the consolation bracket with a pin at 3:31 over Zander Graham of Teay’s Valley. In the second consolation round, Suddeth fell in a major decision 11-2 to Elyria’s Bryce Allison. Suddeth, a senior, finished the season 1809.

Hoskins, who wrestled at 126 pounds, fell 7-4 in a hard fought match to Angelo Rini of Lakewood St. Edward. In the consolation round, Hoskins earned a 5-0 decision over Caden Wendling of Berea Midpark. In the second consolation round, Hoskins fell in another close match with a 4-3 decision to Antoine Allen of Cincinnati LaSalle. The junior finished the season with an overall record of 43-7.

Josh Suddeth wrestled at 113 pounds at the 82nd Annual OHSAA State Wrestling Individual Tournament on Thursday, March 7. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Suddeth-1.jpg Josh Suddeth wrestled at 113 pounds at the 82nd Annual OHSAA State Wrestling Individual Tournament on Thursday, March 7. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Logan Hoskins wrestled at 126 pounds 82nd Annual OHSAA State Wrestling Individual Tournament on Thursday, March 7. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Logan-Hoskins-1.jpg Logan Hoskins wrestled at 126 pounds 82nd Annual OHSAA State Wrestling Individual Tournament on Thursday, March 7. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

