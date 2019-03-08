What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

No Late Start on March 12

Planning ahead, there will be no late start on Tuesday, Mar. 12 due to the ACT testing. All classes on that day will begin at 7:45 a.m.

After Prom

Thank you to the 13 parents who have responded so far to indicate their willingness to help to continue the long-standing tradition of After Prom for our Seniors and Juniors. We can use many more! There is much to do and limited time (about two months) to accomplish everything. Please call Mrs. Kim Thaler, 937-415-6306, and let her know you are willing to volunteer your help. Thank you!

Online Spirit Shop Now Open

For the next two weeks until Sunday, Mar. 10, our online Spirit Shop is once again open for you to make purchases of various Butler spirit wear. There are multiple new items available in a wide range of prices and colors. Click https://bit.ly/2SpjYUc to access the online Spirit Shop run by Stick-n-Stitch. Your purchases can be picked up in our main office during the week of March 18 or you can opt to have them shipped directly to you.

Prom 2019

Prom tickets will be offered early this year at a discounted price of $20 if you buy them during the week of March 25-29. Prom tickets will still be sold the week before prom, but they will be $25. Also, President Tuxedo will be at Butler on Thursday, Apr. 11 and Friday, April 12, and for a $20 deposit they will take measurements and reserve your tuxedo. The back of the prom tickets will have an additional coupon to President Tuxedo, so buy early! In addition, students who rent a tuxedo from President Tuxedo will be able to drop their tux off at the high school on the Monday right after prom, so the only time students/parents need to actually go to the store will be to pick up the tuxedo on the Friday before prom. If you have any questions, you can email Mrs. Brooke O’Neal at Brooke.Oneal@vbcsd.com or Mrs. Kaleigh Baker at Kaleigh.Baker@vbcsd.com.

Summer Camp Counselors

Are you interested in being a camp counselor, participating in many fun activities with wonderful kids for the 2019 summer at the Vandalia Recreation Center? Find more details and apply online at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Deadline for applications: Friday, Mar. 8. Questions? Contact Aaron Messenger at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org

Vandalia Youth Theatre 2019

Vandalia Youth Theatre’s 2019 Senior High Production will be Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Audition Dates: April 6-7. Open to 9th-12th Grades. Audition Sign-ups: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 10 a.m. Slots are limited. Every child who auditions gets cast in the show. Sign up as soon as possible to secure your audition slot. You’ll sign up through their website, www.vandaliayouththeatre.net, or through the link that they will provide on their Facebook page and through emails on March 23rd. You will not be able to sign up until that point. This year, sign-ups will be done entirely online through the site called Theatre Forms. Please allow 72 hours for them to respond to questions you may have. Senior High Production dates: July 19-20, & 26-28, 2019. Mandatory Dates: July 15-18 for Tech Week. For detailed Audition info visit their website at www.vandaliayouththeatre.net.

Sister Cities of Vandalia’s Youth Exchange Program

This year, Sister Cities of Vandalia’s Youth Exchange Program (SCVYEP) will take place April 6-27. We have 4 boys traveling from Lichtenfels, Germany to Vandalia. All four boys are fluent in English and excited to visit Vandalia and Butler High School. SCVYEP is currently looking for sophomore, junior, and senior boys and their families to host these students for three weeks. Then this summer, the Butler students will have the opportunity to travel to Lichtenfels for 3 weeks. Sister Cities will provide financial assistance for the airline tickets for the Butler students. If you are interested, please contact Kelly Blakesly, Youth Exchange Coordinator of Sister Cities of Vandalia, at kelly.blakesly@gmail.com

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_VB-1.jpg