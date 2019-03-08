Community Calendar

City Council to hold special meeting

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. in Municipal Building’s large conference room. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the air show agreement, the biennial boards and commissions recognition, chickens in residential areas, and the flooding issue on Adeline Avenue.

Dayton Memorial Park Spring Clean up deadline

BUTLER TWP. — Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum staff will begin Spring Grounds Clean Up on March 18, 2019. All items that families wish to preserve must be removed from the ground before this date. Any item remaining after this date will be disposed of, (excluding those monuments with special designation). In addition to items on the ground all unsightly, faded or damaged floral arrangements will be removed. For more information contact Dayton Memorial Park at 937.890.1831 or info@daytonmemorialpark.com.

Kiser High School Alumni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Calendar-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.