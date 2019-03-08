Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

February 23

An officer was dispatched to the Flying J on the report of a theft of cargo from a semi trailer. The bolt seal on the trailer was broken and cargo rearranged with some boxes empty. The investigation continues.

A disabled vehicle was towed from the area of Stoney Springs and Stonequarry Road after attempts to find contact info for the owner were unsuccessful.

While investigating a juvenile complaint, Isaiah J. Powell was found to have a warrant out of Fairborn Municipal Court for probation violation. He was transferred to the custody of a Fairborn officer at State Route 235 and I-70.

Christopher Staas was arrested for domestic violence after officers were dispatched to the area of Maple and Skyview on the report of a make and female being disorderly. He was take to the county jail.

While investigating a disorderly call, a female tried to flee police custody. She was found at the Vandalia Municipal Building. Audrey Collins was found to have a felony warrant out of Miami County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear on drug possession charges. She was transferred to the custody of a Tipp City police officer.

James Slater was arrested for assault after an incident on E. Van Lake Drive. He was taken to the county jail.

February 24

Police responded to Hartshorn Dr. on the report of criminal damaging in a residence by a known person who fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation continues.

Marva Clemons was arrested for OVI at S. Brown School Road and Taylorsview Dr. She was found to have a loaded hand gun and did not have a CCW license. She was charged with OVI and a felony weapons charge and taken to the county jail.

February 25

Bridget Stevens was issued a summons by mail after having her water service turned on at the curb after being warned not to and being notified her water was off for non-payment.

An employee of Park and Go reported that a known person left the business without paying their parking bill. The same person has done the same thing previously. The investigation continues.

A vehicle was towed from Karns Drive after a pair of 48-hour notices were ignored.

Michael Fletcher was arrested for OVI after a caller noticed him urinating in the parking lot and staggering to his vehicle. He was released to a family member.

A juvenile female was arrested for OVI at Ranchview & Kenbrook Drive after an original stop for an equipment violation. She was also charged with driving under suspension and failure to have a license plate light. The case was referred to Juvenile Court.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

