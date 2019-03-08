Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

February 25

Little York Road, obstructing official business, A male was charged with misuse of 911, obstructing, and resisting arrest after fleeing on foot from disorderly call.

Extended Stay America, theft, Victim’s wallet was stolen, credit cards were used fraudulently.

Walmart, theft, report of theft from Walmart. Suspect was charged and merchandise returned.

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to a theft of purchased items from an unattended shopping cart in the parking lot.

February 26

Evermur, obstructing official business, While on a suspicious persons call, one of the subjects gave false information to avoid being arrested on multiple warrants. His true identity was later discovered after a neighboring agency arrested him for similar activity and booked him into the county jail, and he was charged with obstructing official business for lying to BTPD officers.

N. Dixie Drive, theft, Subject reported that items were missing from her storage unit.

February 28

Speedway, criminal trespass, Dispatched to Speedway for a male refusing to leave the store after being asked by the employees. Male was given a criminal trespass notice. After receiving the notice, male subject returned to the store. Male was then arrested for criminal trespass.

March 1

Benchwood Road, criminal trespass, Male was issued a criminal trespass notice. He returned to the property after being warned and was then arrested.

Walmart, theft, Unknown suspect stole the rear license plate from the victim’s vehicle while parked at Walmart.

Meeker Road, domestic violence, Investigations revealed that 2 offenses of Domestic Violence occurred. Both parties charged.

March 2

Meeker Road, criminal trspass, While investigating a disorderly person, officers discovered the disorderly person had been issued a trespass notice not to return to this property in October, and was still in effect. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Walmart, disorderly conduct, Disorderly female seeing/hearing things that were not there. Transported to Grandview for mental health evaluation.

Walmart, theft, Suspect purchased a set of headphones, which she then switched with a faulty set of headphones she already owned, and returned them to customer service for a refund.

Persons charged or arrested

Elina Sadikov, 33, warrant for probation violation

Jamie W. Bushong, 34, theft

Dakota C. Self, 23, driving without a license

Arthur L. Campbell, 33, warrant arrest for traffic offenses

Paul E. Miller, 24, obstructing official business

Jeffrey A. Tsalote, 30, criminal trespass

Johnny J. Smith, 41, criminal trespass

Arianna J. Walker, 19, domestic violence

Robert E. Gibson, 53, domestic violence

Chase T. Coy, 22, criminal trespass

Tyshona S. Thomas, 42, thet

