Butler Academic Challenge team wins GWOC

Our Butler Academic Challenge Team won the GWOC postseason tournament and qualified for regionals. Congratulations to all of our team members and Coach Dearth. Pictured front row, left to right, Cade McDonald, Ben French, Kyle Seelbaugh, Antonio Fiori, Brad Seaver, Allison Boyd; back row, left to right, Jackson McClain, Alex Dixon (captain), Will Long, and Dominic Fiori. Not pictured is Advisor Erin Dearth. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_AcademicChallenge.jpeg Our Butler Academic Challenge Team won the GWOC postseason tournament and qualified for regionals. Congratulations to all of our team members and Coach Dearth. Pictured front row, left to right, Cade McDonald, Ben French, Kyle Seelbaugh, Antonio Fiori, Brad Seaver, Allison Boyd; back row, left to right, Jackson McClain, Alex Dixon (captain), Will Long, and Dominic Fiori. Not pictured is Advisor Erin Dearth. Contributed photo