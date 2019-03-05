Essay contest winners announced

VANDALIA — Addison Williams, a freshman at Butler High School, recently won the Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler’s essay contest based on a theme of “When All the World’s Problems are Solved, is Optimism Still Necessary?”

Williams was awarded a cash award for the honor. In addition, the essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the district. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.

Her essay was the top in the high school category. Awards were also granted for students in grades 6-7-8 and in grades 4-5. Awardees were:

High School

First Place – Addison Williams

Second Place – Hailee Perry

Third Place – Gabe Warren

Grades 6-7-8

First Place (tie) – Ava Heidenreich, Emma Pruszynski

Third Place -Taryn Roos

Grades 4-5

Sydney Wolpert

Molly Pruszynski

“All of the students did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme,” said Club President Matt Neely. “They expressed themselves well through their essays and deserved to be awarded.”

The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for several years and has been active in the community since 1972. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include youth basketball, Octagon Club, Youth in Government, Teacher Appreciation, and the awarding of scholarships.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the Mission Statement “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.

The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler recently announced the winners of the 2109 Essay Contest. Pictured back row, left to right, are judge Justin Spivey, Emma Pruszynski, Hailee Perry, Gabe Warren, Addison Williams, judges Tom Luebbe and Kurt Althouse; front row, left to right, Molly Pruszynski, Ava Heidenreich, Taryn Roos, Sydney Wolpert and judge Anaka Johnson. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Essay-Contest.jpg The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler recently announced the winners of the 2109 Essay Contest. Pictured back row, left to right, are judge Justin Spivey, Emma Pruszynski, Hailee Perry, Gabe Warren, Addison Williams, judges Tom Luebbe and Kurt Althouse; front row, left to right, Molly Pruszynski, Ava Heidenreich, Taryn Roos, Sydney Wolpert and judge Anaka Johnson. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.