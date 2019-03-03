Teen photo contest opens March 1

DAYTON — Teen photographers, get snapping! The Dayton Metro Library is accepting entries in the 2019 Teen Photo Contest March 1 through 31. The theme for this year’s contest is “Our Community.” Montgomery County teens in grades 7-12 can enter one photo in any (or all) of three categories: Black & White, Color, and Digitally Enhanced. Winners will receive Amazon gift cards: $100 for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third in each category.

“Professional judges will select the finalists in each category based on impact, creativity, style, subject matter (fitting the theme), and storytelling (the title),” said Steve Moser, Teen Services Coordinator. “Then the winners will be determined by popular vote on our website.”

Entries must be submitted digitally via email to teencontest@daytonmetrolibrary.org. In the body of the email, entrants must include their name, address, phone number, email address, school, grade, photo title, and the category they are entering. Attached files should be named using the title of the photo.

An Awards Ceremony and Art Show is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library’s Bassani Theater Off Third. All the finalists will be on display in the theater during the event, and will be exhibited in several branches from May through August.

For more information, email teencontest@daytonmetrolibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

