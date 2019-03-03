MVCTC student place in BPA

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest. The Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference (SLC) is scheduled for March 14 and 15, in Columbus, Ohio.

The BPA SLC is the most anticipated event of the Ohio BPA year. The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs. Competitive events enable students to:

Demonstrate career-based competencies

Broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes

Expand leadership and human relations skills

Demonstrate a competitive spirit

Receive recognition

Earn industry certification

Competition begins at the regional level. Students prepare for and compete in one or more of 60 events in five career pathways Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, and Marketing & Communication. Top regional qualifiers advance to State, and finally, those deemed the best of the best advance to the National Leadership Conference. Competition includes both individual and team events.

The following students from the MVCTC Sports Management and Marketing program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

Sports Management and Marketing Team of Aaron Chau (Bethel), Destini Randle (West Carrollton), Bryonne Shackleford (West Carrollton), and Clara Walton (Valley View) placed First in the Broadcast News Production Team contest and are advancing to the State BPA Contest

Sports Management and Marketing Team of Zachary Grimes (Northmont) and Anna Wilson (Tipp City) placed First in the Web Site Design Team contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

Sports Management and Marketing Team of Madison Conry (Brookville) and Callie Terrell (Valley View) placed Sixth in the Administrative Support Team contest

Sports Management and Marketing Team of Ashley Allison (Northridge), Cerjyo McConnell (Trotwood), and Jerrahmya Vance-Dorsey (Trotwood) placed Third in the Broadcast News Production Team contest

Sports Management and Marketing Team of Liam Downing (Tri-County North), Clayton Finney (Tri-County North), Ben Howard (Vandalia Butler) , and Imani Williams-Davis (Trotwood) placed Second in the Small Business Management Team contest

Sports Management and Marketing Team of Jamel Bozeman (Trotwood), Ethan Crace (Wayne), Richard Haag (Preble Shawnee), and Jacob Willis (Trotwood) placed Fifth in the Small Business Management Team contest

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education (CTE) programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Sports Management and Marketing is a unique and innovative program designed for students with interest in both the business and sports industry. This program stresses the utilization of fundamental business and marketing concepts and will include an introduction to the sports industry. Completion of this two-year program will give students an edge in pursuing marketing or sports management degrees on the collegiate level.

MVCTC Senior Sports Management and Marketing students compete at Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest. Left to right – Jerrahmya Vance-Dorsey (Trotwood), Callie Terrell (Valley View), Clayton Finney (Tri-County North), Ashley Allison (Northridge), Liam Downing (Tri-County North), Cerjyo McConnell (Trotwood), Ben Howard (Vandalia Butler), Imani Williams-Davis (Trotwood). MVCTC Junior Sports Management and Marketing students compete at Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest. Back Row left to right – Aaron Chau (Bethel), Bryonne Shackleford (West Carrollton), Zachary Grimes (Northmont), Jacob Willis (Trotwood), Richard Haag (Preble Shawnee), Jamel Bozeman (Trotwood). Front Row left to right – Destini Randle (West Carrollton), Clara Walton (Valley View), Anna Wilson (Tipp City).

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

