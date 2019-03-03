Animal Resource Center unveils new website

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has created and launched a new website where citizens can stay up-to-date with current events, news, and information. The website will serve as a central point of information for the organization’s services and events, and as a portal to promote adoptable dogs and cats to the community. The new website is part of the shelter’s strategy to connect with the community and share updates on operational changes and improvements. The website is available at www.mcanimals.org.

“My fellow commissioners and I are dedicated to improving operations at the Animal Resource Center and sharing information with the community, and the new website is an excellent example of the many improvements that have already been made,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “We will continue to reach out to the community and work towards a common goal: To find more loving homes for the animals in our care.”

Last November, Team Shelter U.S.A., a consulting organization for animal shelters, performed a week-long evaluation and issued a comprehensive report of recommendations for improvement at the Animal Resource Center. Of the 174 recommendations provided by Team Shelter U.S.A. in the December report, the Animal Resource Center has completed 50, with 71 items currently in progress for implementation. In recent months, the shelter has seen improved live release rates, reaching 89.9 percent in December and 90.3 percent in January.

“We are working hard to evaluate and implement Team Shelter’s recommendations, and having a user-friendly website was one of their recommendations,” said Interim Director Robert Gruhl. “This website upgrade is a crucial part of our effort to improve and enhance our communications with the community and our rescue partners.”

With a dedicated site at www.mcanimals.org, the Animal Resource Center will have a single point for all information relating to its animals, including information on lost and found pets, adoptable pets, and progress updates.