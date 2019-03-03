Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

February 16

Jessica M. Welch was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Miami County. She was also found to have a warrant out of Huber Heights for theft. She was transferred to a Troy officer at a gas station in Tipp City.

Police responded to the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse where a complainant reported a known subject stole a handgun while at the Knights Inn. Police searched for the suspect but did not locate her. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that his tax info was stolen after his CPA had their computers hacked and customer info was stolen. The investigation continues.

Brandon Mosley was arrested for assault after an incident with his girlfriend on S. Brown School Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Following a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation, police saw drug abuse instruments in plain view in the vehicle. Keri Walker was released with a traffic citation for driving under suspension and the vehicle’s owner, Michael Dennis, was cited for wrongful entrustment. Items from the vehicle were sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Nora Gentry was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Golf View Court. She was transported to the county jail.

February 17

Adam Ridener was arrested for criminal damaging, resisting arrest, and menacing after an incident on Kenbrook Ave.

Officers were dispatched to the Flying J on a report of a theft from a truck trailer. The investigation continues.

Nicole C. M. Steck was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a trespassing charge. She was taken to the county jail.

Randy Epley was given a summons for disorderly conduct after an incident at the Shell station on W. National Road in which he demanded a refund for a lottery ticket and became belligerent.

A resident filed a complaint stating an unknown person used his social security number to file a fraudulent tax return. The investigation continues.

February 18

An unknown person stole the banking information of a resident and transferred $950 to unknown address. The investigation continues.

February 19

A complainant reported that her juvenile daughter had been bullied and assaulted twice by another juvenile female at Butler High School. The mother said school officials had been notified. The investigation continues.

A juvenile male was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Juvenile Court for failure to appear on a criminal damaging charge. Police also issued the juvenile trespass notices from two businesses where he had been soliciting.

February 20

A vehicle was towed from the Airport Access Road at National Road due to being partially in the roadway and in a posted no parking zone.

A vehicle was towed from northbound I-75 that appeared to have spun out in the snow but was partially in the roadway.

A complainant on Birdsong Dr. reported his mailbox was damaged. Due to snow along the road, it was unable to be determined the cause of the damage.

A vehicle was was towed from N. Dixie Drive at Stop 8 Road that was stuck in the snow. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

February 21

A client at Via Quest reported that a staff member struck her on her buttocks with an open hand causing pain. She does not know why she was hit. The investigation continues.

A resident of an apartment building on Imperial Ct. reported the possible break in at a vacant apartment. No one was inside the apartment. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to Karns Dr. on the report of a suspected drug deal. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search revealed suspected marijuana, large sum of cash, and drug trafficking equipment. The driver was released at the scene. Drug charges are pending presentation to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael Nelson, Jr. and Kameron Allen were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with a gun specification after breaking into a home on Long St. and took money and a gaming system from the occupants.

February 22

Sean E. Jones was stopped for an expired registration and found to be driving under suspension. During a pre-tow inventory, suspected marijuana and a handgun was found in the vehicle. Jones was taken to the county jail pending a weapons under disability charge. He was also subsequently arrested for a parole violation by the Adult Parole Authority.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle on Clyde Place.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

