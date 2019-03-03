Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

February 18

Little York Road, OVI, Dispatched to a vehicle crashed into a yard. The vehicle was found to be disabled and the operator was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.

Old Springfield, burglary, Unknown subject(s) entered home and took safe.

Walmart, theft, A male subject was arrested for theft and issued a summons with a court date. He was then released at the scene.

February 19

Red Roof Inn, theft, theft of cash from safe in hotel.

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart.

Aullwood Road, theft, Report of bank account information being used, also items being purchased online without owner consent.

February 20

Malina, identity theft, Complainant received notification from a collection agency regarding an on-line loan, which the complainant did not open.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart regarding a theft in progress.

Miller Lane @ Little York, receiving stolen property, A male was arrested for receiving stolen property found during a traffic stop. He was transported to the jail.

February 23

Speedway, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Dispatched to suspicious person possibly on drugs. Found suspect to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and possible drugs.

Walmart, menacing, male and female suspects threatened two members of the Walmart staff with bodily harm because they would not cash a personal check for them.

Persons charged or arrested

Joshua D. Benson, 30, warrant arrest, driving without a license

Amie C. White, 22, OVI, OVI within 20 years of previous OVI

Vetole Jones, 31, theft

Latasha A. Patty, 26, violation of protection order, theft, unruly found in disreputable place

Torri D. Richardson, 34, theft

James E. Wright, 51, theft

Debony L. Fisher, 28, receiving stolen property

Derek M. Kitchen, 26, warrant for voluntary manslaughter

Jessica L. Henry, 38, drug paraphernalia

Tavaris L. Martin, 41, warrant for carrying concealed weapon

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

