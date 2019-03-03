What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

After Prom

Parents, we desperately need your help to continue the long-standing tradition of After Prom for our Seniors and Juniors. There is much to do and limited time (about two months) to accomplish everything. Please call Mrs. Kim Thaler, 937-415-6306, and let her know you are willing to volunteer your help. Mrs. Maria Smiley and others will follow up with you and connect you and your interests to the many tasks. Thank you!

Online Spirit Shop Now Open

For the next two weeks until Sunday, Mar. 10, our online Spirit Shop is once again open for you to make purchases of various Butler spirit wear. There are multiple new items available in a wide range of prices and colors. Click https://bit.ly/2SpjYUc to access the online Spirit Shop run by Stick-n-Stitch. Your purchases can be picked up in our main office during the week of March 18 or you can opt to have them shipped directly to you.

After-School Front Traffic Pattern

To facilitate the safe pick-up of students and smooth flow of traffic after school, we ask that the east entry drive from Alkaline Springs Road be used exclusively for incoming traffic between 2:45 and 3:15 p.m. Please use the west exit drive for leaving. Thank you for your cooperation!

Summer Camp Counselors

Are you interested in being a camp counselor, participating in many fun activities with wonderful kids for the 2019 summer at the Vandalia Recreation Center? Find more details and apply online at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Deadline for applications: Friday, Mar. 8. Questions? Contact Aaron Messenger at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org

ACT for Juniors

All high schools are required by the State of Ohio to administer either the ACT or SAT for all Juniors in the Spring. At Butler, all of our Juniors will take the state-mandated ACT on March 12. The results of this ACT will be used by Juniors both for college admission purposes and as one of the ways by which each student in Ohio can show the level of standardized academic mastery necessary for graduation. The State of Ohio is paying for the March 12 ACT. Juniors, you have the following awesome opportunity! Juniors who earn at least a Math subscore of 22 on the March 12 ACT will be exempt from taking the final exam in May in their Math class. Juniors who earn at least an English subscore of 18 and at least a Reading subscore of 22 on the March 12 ACT will be exempt from taking the final exam in May in their English class! So, practice and prepare! Take advantage of the online programs in the CCRC during your study halls on Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday of this week. Also, see the resources listed in the Guidance News section below.

ACT Pre-administration for Juniors

Juniors will complete ACT pre-administration paperwork during Junior English classes on Friday, Mar. 1. Our Juniors attending classes at MVCTC will complete the ACT pre-administration paperwork at MVCTC on Monday, Mar. 4.

Sister Cities of Vandalia’s Youth Exchange Program

This year, Sister Cities of Vandalia’s Youth Exchange Program (SCVYEP) will take place April 6-27. We have 4 boys traveling from Lichtenfels, Germany to Vandalia. All four boys are fluent in English and excited to visit Vandalia and Butler High School. SCVYEP is currently looking for sophomore, junior, and senior boys and their families to host these students for three weeks. Then this summer, the Butler students will have the opportunity to travel to Lichtenfels for 3 weeks. Sister Cities will provide financial assistance for the airline tickets for the Butler students. If you are interested, please contact Kelly Blakesly, Youth Exchange Coordinator of Sister Cities of Vandalia, at kelly.blakesly@gmail.com

