Local pastor published nationally

BUTLER TWP. — Pastor Kurt Lammi, from St Paul Lutheran Church on Dog Leg Road in Butler Township, co-wrote the cover article for the March 2019 issue of Living Lutheran magazine. Living Lutheran is the monthly magazine of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. It has a circulation of 280,000, is the largest Lutheran publication in the world, and is distributed in more than 50 countries. It is also the largest denominational periodical in the United States. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Living_Lutheran)

Lammi has been the solo author for a number of other pieces for Living Lutheran in the past. Some his works have been included in their print edition, but many have simply been published online. His previous pieces can be found on their website: https://www.livinglutheran.org/?s=kurt+lammi

The cover article is entitled “Pray Without Ceasing: A Lutheran Approach to Prayer.” When Lammi received word last summer that a piece he submitted in February 2018 was accepted as a cover story, he was “very excited.” He also said, “My editor said that this theme of prayer is one that a lot of people at the magazine wanted to ‘get right’ so many people were involved in the editing process. This is why the final version shows that I am a co-author with my editor. He contributed some additional material to the article, and it clearly has his voice in it.”

Lammi hopes that, after people read the article, they have a new understanding of why prayer is important.

“I hope it gives people encouragement to pray more and see how God changes them through prayer,” he said.

The article, with related study guide, can be found here. https://www.livinglutheran.org/2019/02/study-guide-pray-without-ceasing/ Scroll to the bottom and click on “download” for a PDF of the study guide and article. You do not need a subscription to Living Lutheran to read it.

For more information about Living Lutheran, visit https://www.livinglutheran.org/

For more information about St Paul Lutheran Church, visit www.StPaulDogLeg.org and www.facebook.com/StPaulDogLeg