Lower speed limit on National Road takes effect Saturday

VANDALIA — Vandalia city officials have announced that the speed limit on National Road between Ranchview Drive and Dixie Highway will be lowered effective on Saturday, March 2.

Public works crews were installing signs indicating the new speed limit of 25 miles per hour on Friday.

The Vandalia City Council chose to declare that stretch of National Road a Central Business District in order to lower the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to the new speed limit of 25 miles per hour in November.

“Part of the reason we are doing this is to slow truck traffic down, but we also want to slow all traffic down,” said Crusey in November. “When you drive through there at peak times with all the curb cuts at the businesses, there are safety concerns.”

The measure is part of a multi-pronged approach the city has been taking over the past two years to reduce truck traffic driving through the city on National Road. Other efforts have included discussions with trucking companies located near the airport, prohibiting right turns from north and southbound Dixie onto National Road, and increased enforcement of speeding and other traffic laws.

City officials say lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour could add around 15-16 seconds to travel the corridor from Dixie to Ranchview.

“When you are talking about adding 15-16 seconds through there that’s not really noticeable,” said Crusey.

Vandalia Public Works employees install lighted speed limit signs on National Road in anticipation of the speed limit being reduced to 25 miles per hour between Ranchview Drive and Dixie Drive. The change takes effect Saturday, March 2. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Speed.jpeg Vandalia Public Works employees install lighted speed limit signs on National Road in anticipation of the speed limit being reduced to 25 miles per hour between Ranchview Drive and Dixie Drive. The change takes effect Saturday, March 2. City of Vandalia photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

