BOE approves 2019-20 school calendar

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education received a very special gift during its regular meeting on Tuesday morning. Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert McGowan presented the Board with a flag flown aboard a fighter during combat missions while McGowan was deployed.

It is the sixth flag he has presented to the district – one to each school and the district office – as thanks for the support of his unit during its deployment by the staff and students of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools. That support included care packages last Christmas.

“I really appreciate the support the district has shown my unit and my family during my deployment,” said McGowan.

His wife Jennifer is a teacher at Smith Middle School.

“I got chills reading the plaque,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary. “We appreciate your service and thank you for the flag.”

O’Leary said the flag would hang permanently in the Board room at the district office.

Tuesday’s meeting was held on Youth in Government Day with staff and board members having counterparts from Butler High School.

In business matters, the Board approved the 2019-20 school year calendar as well as draft calendars through 2021-2022.

The Board also accepted an anonymous donation of $1,200 to Demmitt Elementary School for Muse Machine; $250 from Grand Canyon Education to Demmitt Elementary School for PBIS; $5,992.50 value of trees, planting and mulch from Russell Harris – Harris Sod & Seed to Butler High School; and $5,514.30 value of office supplies from Gannon Godsey, Smead Mfg Co, for district-wide use.

The Board voted 4-0 to approve two donated books to the Smith Middle School library and voted 3-0, with Mary Kilsheimer’s abstention, to approve books for the Smith library bought with Scholastic Dollars. Kilsheimer noted she had not had time to review the books. Board Member Melissa Pruszynski was absent from the meeting due to participation in the Vandalia Youth in Government Day.

In addition to multiple personnel actions, the Board:

Approved revisions to the district’s OASBO 457 plan which is similar to 401k plan. The 457 plan is voluntary and paid for entirely by those who participate.

Approved payment for supervision of student observers/teachers with funds provided by Wright State University and Indiana Wesleyan University.

Approved an out-of-state trip for Butler High School business students to New York City November 24-27.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education will have a busy March. A work session is planned for Monday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. The board will hold a retreat on Thursday, March 14 at 9 a.m. It will then hold its March business meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. All three meetings will be held in the Board of Education Board Room and are open to the public.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Calendar-4.jpg Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary (left) received a flag flown aboard an aircraft on a combat mission from Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert McGowan and his wife Jennifer, a teacher at Smith Middle School. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_BOE.jpg Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary (left) received a flag flown aboard an aircraft on a combat mission from Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert McGowan and his wife Jennifer, a teacher at Smith Middle School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

