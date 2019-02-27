Optimist Club hosts Youth in Government

VANDALIA – BUTLER — Nearly 35 Butler High School students have a little more understanding of how local government operates after participating in this year’s Youth in Government day.

The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club sponsors the annual event, which is financially supported by Abbey Credit Union, DayAir Credit Union, Mid USA Credit Union and Universal 1 Credit Union.

Juniors and seniors spent time with government leaders from the City of Vandalia, Butler Township and the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education.

Emily Gabert served as the Vandalia Mayor and read a proclamation declaring Tuesday Youth in Government Day.

“Teaching students to be involved and knowledgeable about local government is something we should always strive to be doing,” the proclamation read. It went on to urge citizens to show “gratefulness and appreciation to the students, educators, and officials who took part” in the day.

Students were able to shadow and/or act council members, police chiefs, township trustees, and school board members as well as staff counterparts.

In Vandalia, the students held a study session and then a mock meeting where they considered resolutions regarding a traffic circle at National Road and Ranchview Drive, a grant for a bicycle playground at Helke Park, and an ordinance that would allow the raising of chickens in residential areas.

The Board of Education held its February business meeting, allowing students to witness the process of how policies are discussed and accepted. They then held a mock work session and discussed topics important to school districts, including levies.

In Butler Township, students attended the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening and then spent Tuesday morning with their counterparts. The also held a mock meeting where they considered resolutions to pass a budget, purchase a police car, firefighting equipment, road improvements, and the construction of a recreation center and swimming pool.

The day ended with all of the participants having lunch and students receiving certificates for their participation in this educational experience.

Participants and their government counterparts were:

CITY OF VANDALIA

Mayor Arlene Setzer: Emily Gabert

Vice Mayor Richard Herbst: Courtney Gonet

City Council Member Bob Ahlers: Lane Karrick

City Council Member Mike Blakesly: Josie Stiver

City Council Member Candice Farst: Lily Holliman

City Manager Jon Crusey: CiCi Christner

Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway: Bree Miller

Assistant to the City Manager Shannetta Dewberry: Bri Lytle

Communication Manager Rich Hopkins: Keiera Powell

Deputy Clerk of Council Missy Pruszynski: Kylie Foster

Finance Director Bridgette Leiter: Adam Gunckel

Fire Chief Chad Follick: Miranda Tatom

Information Technology Manager Darren Davey: Carly Cline

Law Director Jerry McDonald: Gabby Christner

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark: Monalisa Moazampour

Police Chief Kurt Althouse: Phil Weh

Public Service Director Rob Cron: Lane Moreland

BUTLER TOWNSHIP

Trustee President Ken Betz: Kearsten Miller

Trustee Vice President Mike Lang: Khia Miller

Fiscal Officer Mark Adams: Alex Joynes

Township Administrator Erika Vogel: Tamaria Hobson

Fire Chief Dan Alig: Cooper Justice

Police Chief John Porter: Megan Bosworth

Service Department Director Jeff Barnett: Alex Mobley

VANDALIA-BUTLER BOARD OF EDUCATION

Board of Education President Holly Herbst: Ashton Pederzani

Board of Education VP Rodney Washburn: Rodney Washburn

Board of Education Member Mary Kilsheimer: Seyi Agboola

Board of Education Member Kent Zimmerman: Sydney Theobald

Superintendent of Schools Rob O’Leary: Sydney Wiggins

Treasurer/CFO Eric Beavers: Ethan Sanderson

Dir. of HR and Staff Services Russ Garman: Elizabeth Koerner

Director of Pupil Services Lisa Hildebrand: Macey Deck

Communications/PR Coordinator Anaka Johnson: Lily Rojano

Chief Information Officer David Mohler: Sylvia Stalter

Operations Supervisor Marcus O’Brien: Athena Knaup

These Butler High School students spent 2019 Youth in Government Day at the City of Vandalia. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_YIG-City.jpg These Butler High School students spent 2019 Youth in Government Day at the City of Vandalia. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest These Butler High School students spent 2019 Youth in Government Day at the Vandalia-Butler City Schools. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_YIGSchool.jpeg These Butler High School students spent 2019 Youth in Government Day at the Vandalia-Butler City Schools. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest These Butler High School students spent 2019 Youth in Government Day at Butler Township. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_YIGTownship.jpg These Butler High School students spent 2019 Youth in Government Day at Butler Township. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

