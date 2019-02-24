Community Calendar

VBCSD to host Community Forum on facilities

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City Schools will be hosting a community forum as it begins the process of developing a master facility plan. The forum will be held Monday, Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Middle School, 3625 Little York Road. The participation of the community is critical to the process and the success of the final plan.

Kiser High School Alumni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

