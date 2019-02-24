GE Aviation awarded Navy contract

VANDALIA — GE Aviation Systems, LLC, in Vandalia, was recently awarded a contract that could be valued up to $87 million over the next five years. The announcement was made on the Department of Defense contract press operations page.

The contract, awarded by the United States Navy, is guaranteed to run three years and generate revenue for the company of $68 million. The Navy has an option to extend the contract an additional two years. Work is to be completed by February 2022, and, if the Navy exercises its option, February 2024.

Under the contract, GE Aviation will repair 33 items that are part of generator converter units on F/A-18 aircraft. 70 percent of that work will be performed in Coronado, California and 30 percent will be done in Vandalia.

GE Aviation has three facilities in the Miami Valley with over 1,300 employees combined.

The latest deal is one of several local awards the company has received in the last eight months.

In October, GE Aviation won a $52.5 million deal for Navy aircraft generators. This past summer, the company won a $1.5 billion award with Boeing, and a $437 million contract with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Contract worth up to $87 million over 5 years

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.