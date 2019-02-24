Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

February 10

Walmart, theft, Walmart employee was caught on video stealing Walmart merchandise on two separate dates.

February 11

Benchwood Road, disorderly conduct, Dispatched to two intoxicated people arguing. Learned that a boyfriend/girlfriend got into argument. Another female was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

February 13

Autumn Ridge, OVI/Physical Control, Dispatched to a disorderly conduct and during the investigation located a impaired person in a vehicle.

Spanish Villa, theft, Theft of front and back license plates from vehicle.

February 14

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart at 3465 York Commons Blvd Butler Township, Montgomery County, Ohio in reference to a reported theft in progress. On my arrival Asset Protection Associates were pointing out three suspects who did not stop for them and were walking down the sidewalk. When I stopped the suspects two tried to flee on foot. I caught one who then resisted arrest. An adult and one juvenile were arrested. The other juvenile suspect got away.

February 15

Red Roof Inn, obstructing official business, Reportee on overdose call lied about her identity.

February 16

Towneplace Suites, criminal trespass, Male inside room squatting, booked into Montgomery County Jail for trespass.

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart by 2 juveniles.

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft. Theft suspect was arrested and transported to jail. Merchandise was recovered.

Persons charged or arrested

Kathy Y. Iverson, 54, theft (2 counts)

Adrian Shipp, 30, domestic violence, theft

Sonia M. Long, 29, disorderly conduct

Sara N. Bilbrey, 28, drug possession, open container violation, OVI/Physical

John O. Hoffer, 53, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

Anthony M. Craver, 29, warrant arrest for OVI (2)

Juvenile arrest, resisting arrest, theft

Rachael N. Baccus, 19, theft

Lynn R. Ertel, 28, warrant arrest for theft

Rhobyn I. Waggoner, 41, criminal trespass

Juvenile arrest, theft (2)

Cynthia A. Glenn, 58, theft

