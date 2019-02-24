Coyle earns TUFF Award

Butler senior Nick Coyle is this year’s recipient of the Blake Laforce TUFF Award named after Blake LaForce, a Butler High School student athlete who lost his battle with complications of Leukemia. The TUFF Award is presented annually to a football player who demonstrates those “winning qualities”: character, leadership, toughness, hard work, determination, tenacity, and courage. Coyle was an All-GWOC player in football and recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Georgetown (KY) College.
