Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

February 2

Police responded to an address on Stonequarry Road on the report of a man attempting to stab himself. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital on an emergency admission.

William D. Scott had an arrest warrant and a BOLO entered for domestic violence after an incident at Max’s Sports and Spirits.

February 3

After a traffic stop at E. National Road and Dixie Drive, a juvenile male was cited for marijuana possession and a headlight violation. He was released to his father.

Alicia Faulkner was arrested on a felony warrant for assault out of the Moundsville (WV) Police Department. She was taken to the county jail.

Sharon Jahr was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop on E. National Road for multiple marked lanes violations and an improper turn. She was issued a summons and released to a friend.

February 4

Police were dispatched to Thomas Volck Dentistry on the report of a known male paying for a dental bill with a business check on a closed account. The man was sent a demand letter but has refused to pay the bill. The investigation continues.

February 5

After a traffic stop on a semi truck, the driver was cited for driving under suspension, no operator’s license, and a turn signal violation. In addition, the Ohio State Patrol cited the driver, Sadate Amadou, for having an expired medical certification and log book violations. He was placed out of service.

A vehicle was towed from Brindlestone Dr. after a 48-hour parking warning was ignored.

Police were dispatched to Stonequarry Road for a car in a ditch. The driver had fled when police arrived. Shile doing a pre-tow inventory, a handgun was found. The investigation continues.

February 6

While on patrol, an officer ran a plate that came back showing the driver was driving while suspended. He stopped the vehicle and while doing a pre-tow inventory, found three small bags of suspected marijuana which was sent to the crime lab for testing and possibly additional charges.

Sabrina Redwine was issued a summons for theft after giving $200 to a customer at Speedway.

February 7

Keith Taylor was charged with domestic violence and a temporary warrant issued for his arrest after an incident on Stop Eight Road.

A complainant stated an unknown person wrote fraudulent checks off of her Fifth Third Bank account. The checks were written to two different females. The investigation continues.

Joshua D. Riley was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Kenbrook Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

Jessica Lochner was issued a summons for criminal damaging after a complaint about her hitting a vehicle with a brick. She was transported to Grandview Hospital on an emergency admission.

February 8

Vandalia police assisted Butler Township police on a disorderly call at the Extended Stay on Miller Lane. Louis Shobe was intoxicated and warned not to drive, but did not comply. He was arrested for OVI and brought to Vandalia police for an alcohol test. He remained in the custody of Officer Jackson of the Butler Township Police Department.

February 9

A complainant reported that his car was damaged while at Evans Motorworks, but employees denied the damage happened there. The complainant was advised that this is a civil matter and he should follow up with the dealership.

