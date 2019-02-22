What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

ACT TorchPrep Blitz

On Monday, Feb. 25, TorchPrep will provide an ACT Blitz at Butler for about 6 hours during the school day. According to TorchPrep, the Blitz will include motivation and encouragement for success, training in ACT test TorchPrep’s Code Crackers, and practice and implementation of Code Crackers. Cost of the Blitz is $80 and is limited to 50 students. Students who want to participate: bring an $80 check (payable to Vandalia-Butler City School District) to sign up in Guidance.

ACT for Juniors

All high schools are required by the State of Ohio to administer either the ACT or SAT for all Juniors in the Spring. At Butler, all of our Juniors will take the state-mandated ACT on March 12. The results of this ACT will be used by Juniors both for college admission purposes and as one of the ways by which each student in Ohio can show the level of standardized academic mastery necessary for graduation. The State of Ohio is paying for the March 12 ACT. Juniors, you have the following awesome opportunity! Juniors who earn at least a Math subscore of 22 on the March 12 ACT will be exempt from taking the final exam in May in their Math class. Juniors who earn at least an English subscore of 18 and at least a Reading subscore of 22 on the March 12 ACT will be exempt from taking the final exam in May in their English class! So, practice and prepare! Take advantage of the online programs in the CCRC during your study halls on Mondays-Tuesdays-Wednesdays.

Sinclair Scholarship Information

Butler students who are planning to attend Sinclair next fall, please be aware you can apply for several scholarships that are currently available. There are 2 merit scholarships for students with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. The deadline for those scholarships is Thursday, Feb. 28. Students with a GPA of 2.0 or higher are eligible for the Taylor Scholarship, which could be full tuition. That deadline is Monday, Apr. 1. If you have not applied yet to Sinclair but plan on attending, please see Mrs. Julie Pratt in the CCRC as soon as possible to get an application and information about the scholarships.

Parents of Seniors

There is still time to purchase a senior recognition ad in the 2018-2019 Butler High School Airlog Yearbook for your son/daughter. However, space is limited. So, please reserve your ad as soon as possible. This is a wonderful way to highlight your child’s accomplishments throughout these past four years of high school and to wish them the very best. Recognition ads can be purchased in the following sizes: $55 for ⅛ page (3” wide by 1” high), $95 for ¼ page (4” wide by 5” high), $175 for ½ page (8” wide by 5” high), and $325 for a full page (8” wide by 10” high). The deadline to purchase a senior ad is Sunday, Mar 31. Please contact Ms. Martha Thomas (martha.thomas@vbcsd.com) for more information.

Summer Camp Counselors

Are you interested in being a camp counselor, participating in many fun activities with wonderful kids for the 2019 summer at the Vandalia Recreation Center? Find more details and apply online at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Deadline for applications: Friday, Mar. 8. Questions? Contact Aaron Messenger at amessenger@vandaliaohio.org

