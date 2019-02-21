Midlam graduates from basic

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Jeremy D. Midlam graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Midlam is the son of Kimberly A. and Terry W. Midlam , brother of Marissa B. Durham, Jordan S. Midlam, and Drake S. Midlam, all of Dayton, Ohio, and grandson of Glenn and Joanne Midlam of Dayton, Ohio, and Butch Wade of Springfield, Ohio.

He is a 2018 graduate of Butler High School, Vandalia, Ohio.

Midlam https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Midlam.jpg Midlam USAF photo