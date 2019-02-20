Setzer awarded 34th Distinguished Service Award

VANDALIA — Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer was awarded the 34th Annual Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on Tuesday night as part of the 2018 Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet.

Setzer was one of two nominees for the award. Long-time school teacher and current Vandalia-Butler Board of Education Member Mary Kilsheimer was the second nominee.

Setzer taught for over 33 years in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools before retiring in 2000. In 1982 she was elected to the Vandalia City Council and served until 2000. From 2001-2008 she served four terms as the Ohio State Representative for the 40th District.

In 2011, she was elected Mayor of Vandalia and continues to serve in the capacity.

Vandalia City Council Member David Lewis noted that Setzer volunteered in many other organizations including the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry, the Historical S0ciety of Vandalia Butler, and the Rotary Club of Vandalia.

“If Arlene calls you to have a cup of coffee, citizen beware,” said Lewis to a room full of knowing laughter. “You will likely end up doing something you don’t really want to do.”

The Vandalia City Council declared Wednesday, February 20 to be Arlene Setzer Day in the city as it “seeks to honor and recognize those who have distinguished themselves through their service and good deeds.”

Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary presented a proclamation on behalf of the Board of Education declaring the week of Feb. 18-22 the Arlene J. Setzer Appreciation week in the school district.

“Arlene J. Setzer distinguished herself as a leader, a role model, and a strong supporter of the students of the Vandalia-Butler City Schools and the Vandalia-Butler Community as a whole,” he said while noting her service not just in the school district but the community as a whole.

Butler Township Trustee Ken Betz also presented a proclamation on behalf of the township trustees. That proclamation declared the week of Feb. 24-March 2 as Arlene Setzer Week in Butler Township.

“Arlene Setzer’s dedication to public service and selfless leadership should be recognized and emulated by all members of the Vandalia-Butler community and the Trustees desire to express their appreciation,” he said.

In addition to the Distinguished Service Awards, the chamber also presented business awards.

The Non-Profit of the Year Award, designed to recognize and honor a non-profit in Vandalia / Butler Township which, in a given year, has made a significant contribution to the overall good of the community, was awarded to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation. Sister Cities of Vandalia was the other nominee.

Buckey Trailer Repair and Fabrication was awarded as the Small Business of the Year. Other nominees were Hairless Hair Brewery, Neely Dental Group, and Pinned Up Salon.

Scene 75 was recognized as the Business of the Year with GE Aviation as the other nominee.

The Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. That award went to Mary Feucht of Shelter Insurance.

Finally, the Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community. Larry Taylor of Beau Townsend Ford/Lincoln was the recipient of this award. Steve Staub of Staub Manufacturing was the other nominee.

“This is one of the most enjoyable evenings of the year I get as the Chamber president,” said Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. “The night is completely about our business people and not only about where we have been but also where we are going. I don’t think we can provide enough appreciation for all of the businesses and business people in our community do to make Vandalia-Butler a great place to live and work.”

Mary Feucht, third from left, was named the 2018 Ambassador of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Ambassador.jpg Mary Feucht, third from left, was named the 2018 Ambassador of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Scene 75 was named the Business of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Scene-75.jpg Scene 75 was named the Business of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Buckey Trailer Repair and Fabrication was recognized as the Small Businss of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Small-Business.jpg Buckey Trailer Repair and Fabrication was recognized as the Small Businss of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Vandalia-Butler Foundation was named the Non-Profit of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_VB-Foundation-1.jpg The Vandalia-Butler Foundation was named the Non-Profit of the Year on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer, center, was named the 34th recipient of the Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. She is pictured with, left to right, Butler Township Trustee Ken Betz, Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary, and Vandalia City Council Members Mike Blakesly and Dave Lewis. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_DSA.jpg Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer, center, was named the 34th recipient of the Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on Tuesday during the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Honor Awards Banquet. She is pictured with, left to right, Butler Township Trustee Ken Betz, Vandalia-Butler City Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary, and Vandalia City Council Members Mike Blakesly and Dave Lewis. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Businesses recognized at Honor Awards Banquet

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

