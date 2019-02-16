Optimus offers free yoga for amputees

BUTLER TWP. — Optimus Prosthetics is now offering free yoga classes for amputees. Classes are taught by yoga instructor Marsha Danzig who is also a below-the-knee amputee. Marsha is the author of the new book “Yoga for Amputees: The Essential Guide to Finding Wholeness After Limb Loss for Yoga Students and Their Teachers.”

She is assisted by Andrea Kinsinger, a physical therapist who specializes in gait training and rehabilitation for amputees. Evidence-based benefits of yoga include improved flexibility, muscle strength and tone; improved respiration, energy, vitality and sleep; improved cardio and circulatory health; reduction of anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. Please call 937-454-1900 or email optimusprosthetics@gmail.com for more information about this free class.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Yoga.jpeg