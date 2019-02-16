Dance Expressions competes at Showcase

COLUMBUS — The weekend of January 25-26, twenty-eight dancers from Dance Expressions Dance Studio also representing the various teams of Tiny Expressions, Mini Expressions, Vantasia Dance Team, Butler Kickline & Senior Expressions attended the Showcase of Stars Dance Pageant in Columbus Ohio.

Over 100 dancers attended the event from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. The contestants learned a production number, attended performance and modeling rehearsals and competed their solos on Friday. Saturday night was the Gala Spectacular where a percentage move on as finalists. Those finalists re-competed their solo and modeled an evening gown of their choice.

Finalists from Dance Expressions in the Primary Division were (Intermediate) Lauren McBride (Advanced) Ja’Tara Jones and Fable Walton; Elementary Division (Intermediate) Addison Caldwell (Advanced) Reagan Downey; Junior Division (Advanced) Sydney Lawler, Scarlett Mattice, and Kiersten McBride; Senior Division (Intermediate) Makenize Detrick, Brianne Lytle, and Maritza Scott (Advanced) Haleigh Gross and Taryn Smith.

Special Awards which were voted on by staff

Primary

Production “hard worker” award – Simora Singleton

Genuine Performer – Zoey Renner

Elementary

Most Entertaining – Reagan Downey

Best Concept – Emma Cox

Up & Coming Star – Addison Caldwell

Junior

Best Costuming – Scarlett Mattice

Best Showmanship – Heather McBride

Best Choreography – Kiersten McBride (Choreography by Amy Jones)

Senior

Most Entertaining – Tayrn Smith

Beautifully Fabulous – Anna Sciarretti

Miss Congeniality – Fable Walton

Best Technique – Fable Walton (primary)

Best Technique – Haleigh Gross (senior)

Gown Winner – Haleigh Gros

Congratulations to Dance Expressions court members: Primary (Intermediate) fourth Runner-up Lauren McBride (Advanced) third Runner-up Ja’Tara Jones, second Runner-up Fable Walton; Elementary (Intermediate) fourth Runner-up Addison Caldwell (Advanced) fourth Runner-up Reagan Downey; Junior (Advanced) third Runner-up Kiersten McBride; Senior (Intermediate) fourth Runner-up Brianne Lytle, second Runner-up Maritza Scott (Advanced) fourth Runner-up Taryn Smith and 2019 Senior Miss Showcase of Stars Queen Haleigh Gross. There was also a great showing by our 2018 Primary Queen Paige Gallup and Senior Miss Showcase Torre Romano.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Pageant.jpeg Contributed photo