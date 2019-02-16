Dance Expressions competes at Showcase

COLUMBUS — The weekend of January 25-26, twenty-eight dancers from Dance Expressions Dance Studio also representing the various teams of Tiny Expressions, Mini Expressions, Vantasia Dance Team, Butler Kickline & Senior Expressions attended the Showcase of Stars Dance Pageant in Columbus Ohio.
Over 100 dancers attended the event from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. The contestants learned a production number, attended performance and modeling rehearsals and competed their solos on Friday. Saturday night was the Gala Spectacular where a percentage move on as finalists. Those finalists re-competed their solo and modeled an evening gown of their choice.
Finalists from Dance Expressions in the Primary Division were (Intermediate) Lauren McBride (Advanced) Ja’Tara Jones and Fable Walton; Elementary Division (Intermediate) Addison Caldwell (Advanced) Reagan Downey; Junior Division (Advanced) Sydney Lawler, Scarlett Mattice, and Kiersten McBride; Senior Division (Intermediate) Makenize Detrick, Brianne Lytle, and Maritza Scott (Advanced) Haleigh Gross and Taryn Smith.
Special Awards which were voted on by staff
Primary
Production “hard worker” award – Simora Singleton
Genuine Performer – Zoey Renner
Elementary
Most Entertaining – Reagan Downey
Best Concept – Emma Cox
Up & Coming Star – Addison Caldwell
Junior
Best Costuming – Scarlett Mattice
Best Showmanship – Heather McBride
Best Choreography – Kiersten McBride (Choreography by Amy Jones)
Senior
Most Entertaining – Tayrn Smith
Beautifully Fabulous – Anna Sciarretti
Miss Congeniality – Fable Walton
Best Technique – Fable Walton (primary)
Best Technique – Haleigh Gross (senior)
Gown Winner – Haleigh Gros
Congratulations to Dance Expressions court members: Primary (Intermediate) fourth Runner-up Lauren McBride (Advanced) third Runner-up Ja’Tara Jones, second Runner-up Fable Walton; Elementary (Intermediate) fourth Runner-up Addison Caldwell (Advanced) fourth Runner-up Reagan Downey; Junior (Advanced) third Runner-up Kiersten McBride; Senior (Intermediate) fourth Runner-up Brianne Lytle, second Runner-up Maritza Scott (Advanced) fourth Runner-up Taryn Smith and 2019 Senior Miss Showcase of Stars Queen Haleigh Gross. There was also a great showing by our 2018 Primary Queen Paige Gallup and Senior Miss Showcase Torre Romano.