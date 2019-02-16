State Farm donates to Demmitt Elementary

VANDALIA — State Farm Agent David Yenney is excited to announce that Demmitt Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization is the March recipient of State Farms Quotes for Good Program. Teachers across the country report spending between $500-$1,000 annually of their own money on school supplies and classroom materials to supplement the needs of their student.

Throughout March, for each person who calls Yenney’s office for a quote, he will donate up to $10 per household quoted to Demmitt Elementary PTO when you mention Demmitt Elementary. “We believe in supporting our school system, and especially the children in our community. We want them to have the best experiences and learning opportunities as possible,” explains Yenney.

This effort is in conjunction with the State Farm Quotes for Good program where agents choose a charity as the recipient of these donations.

If you would like receive a quote or recommend a non-profit organization for Quotes for Good, please stop by David Yenney’s office located at 230 James Bohanan Drive or call 937-898-8989.