Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 26

Alexander Crownover was arrested for public intoxication after being found on S. Brown School Road.

After responding to the Knights Inn on a possible domestic dispute, officers found an adult male in need of a mental health evaluation. He was transported to Grandview Hospital.

December 27

A complainant reported that someone hit his rental car while it was parked at Scene 75. The investigation continues.

National Auto Wash reported that someone damaged part of the privacy fence a the property. The investigation continues.

Richard Parker II and Kaylene Hammond were arrested for disorderly conduct public intoxication after passing out at a table a the Waffle House. They were taken to the county jail.

Decemmber 28

Officers were dispatched to the area of the Super 8 Motel to check for a male who made suicidal comments to his wife. He was eventually located parked in the parking lot of Butler High School. He was transported to Grandview Hospital on an emergency admission.

A female went to Grandview Hospital for an examination and told staff she had been raped. She refused to talk to police and left before Vandalia police arrived. The rape kit was collected and logged into property.

Cynthia Moore was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after refusing to leave Hock’s Pharmacy.

A semi truck and trailer was towed from the ramp onto Northwoods Blvd. The truck had no plate, does not run, no driver, was partially unhooked, and had wiring ripped out.

December 29

Jennifer Schaefer was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Echo Valley Drive. She was also charged with resisting arrest. She was taken to the county jail.

A vehicle was towed from Continental Court after a 48-hour notice and parking citation were ignored.

An unoccupied vehicle was towed from Little York Road at Webster St.

A resident on Gateshead Court reported that both driver side tires were slashed. The victim does not have any idea as to a possible suspect. The investigation continues.

Raymond Whiting was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the county jail.

January 30

An officer responded to the Speedway on E. National Road on the report of a man who stole four cartons of cigarettes and fled. The investigation continues.

A 15-year old juvenile was charged with telephone harassment after confessing to calling the Waffle House multiple times and threatening to “shoot it up.”

The manager at McDonald’s reported a vehicle struck their menu order board and fled the scene. Damage is estimated at $500. The investigation continues.

January 31

Police responded to E. Alkaline Springs Road on the report of an unruly juvenile after a mother reported her son stole money from her and left without permission. The case was referred to juvenile court.

Officers were dispatched to E. National Road and S. Dixie Drive on the report of a female with a large knife. Police finally convinced her to surrender the knife and she was transported her to Grandview Hospital on an emergency admission.

Dominik J. Clark was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on an indictment for rape. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Greystone Circle reported an unknown person transferred funds from his bank account. The investigation continues.

A victim stated she received a returned check from Kroger recovery center. A police report was completed for Kroger to further investigate.

February 1

A vehicle was towed from the area of Wyse Road and I-75 ramp after being left in the roadway during a snow storm which left a plow unable to plow properly.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

