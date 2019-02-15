Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

February 3

Home2Suites, possession of drugs, Male overdosed on suspected heroin in hotel room, transported to hospital. Drugs and paraphernalia found in the room.

February 4

America’s Best Value Inn, domestic violence, Domestic violence between husband and wife. Wife arrested and transported to jail, husband arrested for unrelated warrant.

America’s Best Value Inn, having weapon under disability, Female found with loaded firearm as well as drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Arrested and transported to jail.

February 6

Extended Stay America, theft of a motor vehicle, Responded to Extended Stay America regarding a theft of a motor vehicle.

Walmart, theft, Male who works for third party company inside Walmart concealed merchandise and exited the store without paying.

February 7

Silver Rock Road, domestic violence, Physical altercation between two household members. The suspect left the scene when the victim stated she was calling the police.

Downing Street, burglary, Acquaintance entered home of victim without permission while victim was incarcerated in the jail on unrelated incident.

N. Dixie Drive, disorderly conduct, Intoxicated subject was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct while voluntarily intoxicated.

February 8

Walmart, disorderly conduct, Intoxicated subject arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

Extended Stay America, OVI, Had prior contact with an individual who was advised to not operate his vehicle due to his intoxicated state. Subject was observed operating the vehicle and was arrested for OVI.

Benchwood Road, domestic violence, physical altercation between a mother and her teenage daughter which resulted in the arrest of the juvenile.

February 9

Sunny Ridge, Assault, two neighbors involved in a physical altercation.

Speedway, misuse of credit card, responded to Speedway regarding a stolen credit card that was used at the business.

Persons charged or arrested

Ronny Wilson, 43, warrant for probation violation, operating a motor vehicle without a license

Shawna F. Gibbons, 48, warrant arrest for probation violation

Leslie C. Peppo, 41, theft without consent (2 counts)

Antonio L. Lockhart, 30, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle

Lashelle N. Ramsey, 36, domestic violence

Krissa M. Coker, 28, having weapons under disability, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

Ryan P. McGinnis, 38, warrant arrest for theft

Josiah S. Coakley, 33, warrant arrest for burglary

Jaylin S. Chivers, 22, theft without consent

Meagan M. Jones, 35, warrant for possession of controlled substances

Chakarra K. Thompson, 29, warrant for trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking

Le’Bryson J. Griffin, 34, warrant for OVI, carrying concealed weapon

Preston D. Tobias, 24, domestic violence

Harvey J. Bocock, breaking and entering

Robert J. West, 61, disorderly conduct

Martin J. Harness, 38, disorderly conduct

Louis B. Shobe, 61, OVI

Terria R. Pitts, 32, warrant for driving under suspension

Juvenile arrest, domestic violence (2)

Tevyn N. L. Wilkins, 22, warrant arrest for theft

