Citizen Police Academy discussed at Lions Club

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police Officer Holly Estepp spoke at the February 7 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club, covering objectives of the Citizens Police Academy, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at police operations.

The course addresses history of the Vandalia Police Dept, use of force situations, evidence collection, speed monitoring devices, traffic stops, OVI, shoot-don’t-shoot simulation, and use of the Regional Emergency Response Team(commonly referred to as SWAT).

The Vandalia Division of Police will be hosting a session starting on March 28. Participants will meet on Thursdays, 6 – 8:30 p.m. for 8weeks. Attendees must be at least 18 years old and subject to a limited background check. Class size is limited, so anyone interested should contact the Police Dept right away.

Pictured left to right are Lion President Sharon Rose, Officer Holly Estepp, and Lion Program Chair Dee Smith. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Lions.jpeg Pictured left to right are Lion President Sharon Rose, Officer Holly Estepp, and Lion Program Chair Dee Smith. Contributed photo