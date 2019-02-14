Citizen Police Academy discussed at Lions Club

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police Officer Holly Estepp spoke at the February 7 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club, covering objectives of the Citizens Police Academy, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at police operations.
The course addresses history of the Vandalia Police Dept, use of force situations, evidence collection, speed monitoring devices, traffic stops, OVI, shoot-don’t-shoot simulation, and use of the Regional Emergency Response Team(commonly referred to as SWAT).
The Vandalia Division of Police will be hosting a session starting on March 28. Participants will meet on Thursdays, 6 – 8:30 p.m. for 8weeks. Attendees must be at least 18 years old and subject to a limited background check. Class size is limited, so anyone interested should contact the Police Dept right away.