Posted on by

Valentines for Children’s Hospital


Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.


VBCSD photo

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.


VBCSD photo

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.


VBCSD photo

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_IMG_1256.jpegMorton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered. VBCSD photo

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_IMG_1265.jpgMorton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered. VBCSD photo

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_IMG_1266.jpgMorton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered. VBCSD photo