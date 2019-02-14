Valentines for Children’s Hospital

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.

Morton Middle School students recently made Valentines for Dayton Children’s Hospital in advisory classes. There are 212 awesome looking valentines waiting to be delivered.