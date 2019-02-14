Slipline project protects sanitary sewer

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia currently has a sliplining project underway on Halifax Drive. Sliplining is a low-cost alternative to replacing sanitary sewer lines that are 50 – 60 years old.

“The clay lines have a tendency over the years to crack and for the joints to deteriorate, which allows storm water to seep into the sanitary lines,” said Rob Cron, Vandalia public service director. “When too much water enters the system, the lines can be overloaded which causes manholes to fill up and overflow, pushing water out of the manholes and into the street, which is an EPA violation.”

Sliplining a sanitary line pulls a thin membrane through the line which is inflated and hardened, creating a durable inner seal which prevents groundwater from entering the system. This process is faster and much less expensive than the alternative, which would be digging the lines up and replacing them.

Another strategy Vandalia has used to combat the issue of groundwater in the sanitary lines is the Foundation Drain Disconnect program, which reimburses homeowners who disconnect their foundation drain from their sanitary line.

In the 15 years these programs have been in place, Vandalia has managed to eliminate the overflows while increasing the efficiency of the system.

This project is paid for through the City’s Sanitary Sewer Fund, which is funded by revenue generated through utility bill payments.

A technician from Miller Pipeline is monitoring equipment on a slip line project underway on Halifax Drive. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Slipline.jpeg A technician from Miller Pipeline is monitoring equipment on a slip line project underway on Halifax Drive. City of Vandalia Photo

Low cost alternative to replacing decades-old system