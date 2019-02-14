VANDALIA — The Dayton Metro Library invites Vandalia community members to have Coffee With a Cop at the Library. Residents will have the opportunity to talk with law enforcement officers about their questions and concerns in a friendly atmosphere at the Vandalia Branch Library on Monday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The Vandalia Branch Library is located at 330 S. Dixie Drive.

Coffee With a Cop is modeled after a national program designed to encourage one-on-one conversation and small group interaction between the police and members of the community they serve.

“We encourage folks to come with questions, concerns, ideas, or just get to know the men and women who patrol their streets every day,” said Heather McClure, Dayton Metro Library Security Manager. “Officers will be there to talk about whatever citizens want to talk about, whether it’s issues in the neighborhood or any questions they might have.”

The drop-by event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (937) 463-2665 or visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

