Vandalia man indicted for rape

DAYTON — A Vandalia man has been indicted for raping a Butler High School student in 2017.

Dominik Johnathon Clark, 20, was arrested by Vandalia Police following his indictment for rape by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on January 29. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Clark is charged with raping the minor following the Butler homecoming dance on September 30, 2017. This media outlet does not identify rape victims.

Initially reluctant to talk with police about the incident, the victim spoke with police in June, 2018 and the case has been under investigation. When interviewed by police, Clark claimed the sexual contact was consensual.

Prosecutors approved the first degree felony charge in October. If convicted, Clark faces up to 11 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, and post-release control of five years.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

